Deri Protocol Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $555,259.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00159388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,435.26 or 1.00291077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00990163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.06 or 0.06599979 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.