Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $52.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.95.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.