DFI.Money Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $4,763.30 or 0.09642060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $183.84 million and $100.42 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.