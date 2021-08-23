DHC Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th

DHC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHCAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. DHC Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DHCAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.