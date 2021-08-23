Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $63,543.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00006554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $11.89 million and $63,543.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001814 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064024 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,622,980 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.