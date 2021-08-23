DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of DKS opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

