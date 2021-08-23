DIGG Price Hits $52,931.12 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. DIGG has a market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $782,475.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $52,931.12 or 1.05497211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00130334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.07 or 0.99982194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.00989213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06501578 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 559 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

