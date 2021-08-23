Digital Reserve Currency Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00489100 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

