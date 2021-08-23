Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.36.

APPS opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.69. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

