Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.91. 17,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

