Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 4,430 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

