Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises approximately 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.