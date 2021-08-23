Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 355,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,159,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

