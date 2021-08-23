Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in 3M by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.40. 22,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

