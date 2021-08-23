Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,000 Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOAC remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Monday. 16,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,484. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

