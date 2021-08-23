Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. 23,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

