Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $40.99. 239,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

