DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.55 and last traded at $65.55. Approximately 2,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,006,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.