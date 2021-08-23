DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 7.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $81,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,986.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,946,000 after buying an additional 66,591 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,404. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

