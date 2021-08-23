Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,718,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

