Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.