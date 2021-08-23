Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

