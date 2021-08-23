DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $214,754.57

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, DomRaider has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $214,754.57 and $782.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00813939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

