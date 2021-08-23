Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

