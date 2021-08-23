Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Up 8.6%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $82.75. 13,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,666,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

