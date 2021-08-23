Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,553 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $947,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,526. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $322.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

