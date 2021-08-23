Doyle Wealth Management Buys 4,540 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $125.84. 3,906,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,308. The firm has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

