Doyle Wealth Management Has $9.32 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.49. 1,687,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.