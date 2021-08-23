Doyle Wealth Management Sells 545 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. 21,585,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,946,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

