Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,361. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

