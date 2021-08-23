Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 644 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $59.93 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

