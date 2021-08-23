Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Personalis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Personalis by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $768.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

