Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 17,417 Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

