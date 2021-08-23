Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTS opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

