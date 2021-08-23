Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA stock opened at $230.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.32. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

