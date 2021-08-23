Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 145.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,936.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

