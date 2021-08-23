Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $829,000 Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 73.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $249.47 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

