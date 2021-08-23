Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $933,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

