Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $917,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 338,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,468 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

