Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

