Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

