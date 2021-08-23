Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $985,000 Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

