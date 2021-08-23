Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

