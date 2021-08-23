E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Up 9.2%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 117,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,234,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,838 shares of company stock worth $6,164,830. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 11.1% in the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,704,000.

About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.