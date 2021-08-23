Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 90 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Shares of ADSK opened at $334.38 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $335.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

