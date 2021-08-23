Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $202.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $208.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

