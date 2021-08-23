EchoLink Price Hits $0.0021 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $30,158.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

