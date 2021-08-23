Edgeless (EDG) Trading Up 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Edgeless has a total market cap of $919,653.59 and $1,778.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00833481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00104138 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

