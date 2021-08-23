Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.31 million and $276,267.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Education Ecosystem

LEDU is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

