Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.34. 34,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,982. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,236 shares of company stock valued at $13,526,699 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.